Name change marks new phase in Malaysian firm’s restructuring efforts

August 4, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Malaysian oil and gas services provider formerly known as Sapura Energy has a new name, marking the start of a strategic transformation aimed at restoring financial and operational strength.

As of August 1, 2025, the company is known as Vantris Energy. This follows shareholder approval obtained at an extraordinary general meeting held on July 30, 2025. As explained, the new name reflects the Group’s renewed purpose and identity.

“The idea for the name came from our own people – we receive over 200 submissions and Vantris Energy emerged as the top choice,” noted Vantris Energy Group Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Zamri Jusoh. “It marks a new chapter for our Company, honours our journey, and represents the trust we aim to rebuild with stakeholders.”

As explained, the “van” part comes from “vanguard,” or being at the forefront and moving forward with purpose. Next, “tri” symbolizes the company’s commitment to its three core values, three principles, and three business pillars. Finally, the “s” encapsulates its brand promise: “Solutions Delivered Safely”.

The name change coincides with the company’s impending implementation of its proposed regularization plan (PRP), seen as a key step in its financial and operational turnaround.

The PRP entails capital reconstruction, debt restructuring, fundraising, and a proposed exemption, measures aimed at restoring the company’s financial health, supporting operational recovery, and facilitating an eventual exit from Practice Note 17 (PN17) status, a designation Bursa Malaysia uses for companies in financial distress.

This comes on the heels of awards for a range of services the Malaysian player secured with Chevron’s Thailand subsidiaries, and Thailand’s national oil & gas company, PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP). Earlier this year, the company’s drilling arm also won $720 million in drilling contracts.

