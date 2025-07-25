Malaysia's Sapura Energy nets $118M in contracts with long-term Thai clients
July 25, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Malaysian oil & gas services provider Sapura Energy has secured new contracts with Chevron’s Thailand subsidiaries, as well as with Thai national oil & gas company PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP), that together have a value of over RM 500 million (roughly $118 million).

Sapura Constructor. Source: Sapura Energy

The contracts with these long-term clients in Thailand were awarded to Sapura Energy’s wholly owned subsidiary Sapura Energy (Thailand) Limited (SETH) for an installation and removal campaign, and subsea inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) services.

For Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production Ltd. and Chevron Offshore (Thailand) Ltd., the installation and removal contract is expected to be completed by the end of the 2026 calendar year. The offshore campaign will be performed by Sapura’s Engineering & Construction (E&C) team.

Furthermore, the subsea IRM services are being performed for PTTEP, comprising saturation diving operations for facilities in the G1/61 and G2/61 projects. Work for subsea IRM began in the second quarter of 2025.

The operations will be executed by the Operations & Maintenance (O&M) business segment, using the dedicated subsea construction vessel Sapura Constructor, offering accommodation for 120 personnel and diving support facilities for up to 15 divers.

Sapura Energy noted it was already doing subsea IRM works for PTTEP in Malaysia.

“These awards build upon SEB’s long-standing partnership with clients in Thailand, given the Group’s proven track record for similar offshore campaigns in the Kingdom,” said SEB Group CEO Muhammad Zamri Jusoh. “It also demonstrates our strategy of bidding for projects that are aligned to the Group’s risk appetite, core capabilities, and vessel deployment efficiency.”

Sapura Drilling, the drilling arm of Sapura Energy, at the beginning of this year secured multiple contracts with a combined value of approximately $720 million.

