NAPA’s electronic logbooks for Finnlines’ hybrid newbuild ferries

June 20, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Finnish shipping company Finnlines and compatriot maritime software company NAPA have signed an agreement to install NAPA’s electronic reporting, fleet monitoring and stability management solutions on two newbuild Superstar-class RoPax vessels.

Finnlines

Under the agreement, the two ships will be equipped with NAPA’s electronic Logbooks, which will automate and streamline mandatory reporting and record-keeping required by the flag state and the the International Maritime Orgaisation’s (IMO) MARPOL and SOLAS conventions.

According to the firm. this will also help reduce the administrative burden for crews, save time and limit the risk of errors.

NAPA’s next-generation digital solutions uses detailed, traceable data in the ships’ logs on all aspects of operations. This will give insights into safety, efficiency, compliance, and sustainability for the sister vessels Finnsirius and Finncanopus.

Finnsirius and Finncanopus will be the first ships under the Finnish flag to boast the new NAPA Logbook with cloud-based Fleet Intelligence modules. The technology will provide real-time data exchange between crew on board and Finnlines’ onshore organization.

After that. this operational data will be integrated and analyzed to identify opportunities for further optimization, which is in line with Finnlines’ commitment to sustainable and efficient operations.

Furthermore, the two vessels will feature NAPA’s stability management solution, which is already used by the current Finnlines fleet.

Specifically, the software enables ship and shoreside teams to share and view all stability data, including loading conditions, stability margins, and watertight door status, in real time, thereby supporting a more proactive approach to voyage safety and planning.

“Our sea connections are a vital link between countries bordering the Baltic Sea and the North Sea, bringing people together and supporting businesses and supply chains in the region. We are dedicated to meeting this important need for maritime transport as efficiently, safely, and sustainably as possible,” Pasi Väänänen, Technical Superintendent at Finnlines, said.

“This partnership is a tangible example of the new opportunities that shipping can unlock with its onboard operational data, with efficiencies that go beyond navigation and route optimization. Beyond mandatory reporting, this data can be integrated and analyzed to deliver insights that will inform actions to deliver more efficient and sustainable operations,” Esa Henttinen, Executive Vice President for Safety Solutions at NAPA, commented.

“More than reporting on results, greater data collection is also an opportunity to improve those results. By streamlining various reporting on technical, environmental, vessel discharge and waste management, including MARPOL, ESG, IMO DCS, EU MRV, and CII, we can monitor and boost efficiency on a wide range of operational factors, from fuel efficiency to waste management and safety, for example. This is why electronic reporting solutions are bound to play a key role in the decarbonization transition, helping companies harness their data for better decision-making.”

Built by the China Merchants Jinling shipyard, the two vessels carry up to 1,100 passengers each and 5,200 lane metres cargo. They feature enhanced energy efficiency and environmental performance.

Finnsirius is expected to be delivered in July 2023 and will enter operations in the autumn of 2023, while Finncanopus is scheduled to begin operations by the end of the year.