Neoliner
Back to overview
Home Green Marine Neoliner Origin, ‘world first’ commercial sailing RoRo ship, hoists sails for sea trials in Türkiye

Neoliner Origin, ‘world first’ commercial sailing RoRo ship, hoists sails for sea trials in Türkiye

Vessels
July 1, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Neoliner Origin, “the world’s first” commercial sailing roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) vessel being built for French shipping player Neoline at the Turkish RMK Marine shipyard, has set sail on the first phase of its sea trials.

Courtesy of RMK Marine

As disclosed, the trial was formally kick-started at the very end of June 2025, in the Sea of Marmara off the coast of the RMK Marine yard, which is headquartered in the Tuzla municipality.

Outfitted with nearly 3,000 square meters of sail and two foldable 76-meter-high Solidsail carbon masts manufactured by France-based Chantiers de l’Atlantique, the 136-meter-long and 24.2-meter-wide cargo ship—launched in January 2025—is set to have its overall operational and environmental performance examined.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

Per Neoline, the SolidSail solution, orientation and retraction of the fins, engines as well as other factors are among the ‘key’ elements to be inspected during this first phase. The second stage of the sea trials is anticipated to commence within the next few weeks, just prior to the ship’s handover.

According to representatives from the naval architecture and engineering firm MAURIC, which collaborated with Neoline, RMK Marine and other project partners on the RoRo ship’s creation, Neoliner Origin represents a “major” element of the maritime transportation industry’s race to net zero, given the expected potential for the unit to accomplish a 80% reduction in emissions compared to cargo carried on conventional routes.

In fact, MAURIC has said that the trials could point to further benefits of using wind propulsion technology and mark a ‘decisive moment’ for the broader integration of more environmentally friendly propulsion solutions.

In France, wind propulsion solutions have gained ‘significant’ traction. Maritime stakeholders tend to opt for this technology due to its alignment with EU ETS and FuelEU Maritime compliance requirements, reduced fuel consumption and operating costs, growing investor and cargo-owner pressure for greener logistics, as well as strong national support for maritime decarbonization.

By the end of last year, the country’s sailing fleet is said to have consisted of eleven large units, with four newbuildings added to the fleet in 2024. At the time, Association Wind Ship revealed that a total of fifteen vessels featuring wind propulsion were also being built.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

What is more, France’s government has ramped up its efforts to support the wider application of wind-assisted propulsion solutions. In April this year, government officials and maritime stakeholders signed a ‘historic’ pact for wind-assisted propulsion, aiming to capture 30% of the global market share with French-made systems.

The pact proposal was submitted to the French National Assembly in June, with the goal of having it passed as law. As divulged, the envisioned bill was signed by 50 stakeholders, including Neoline, Association Windship, officials from the WISAMO Michelin project and others.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

𝐃𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞?

𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬!

ADVERTISING OPTIONS
Related news

List of highlighted news articles