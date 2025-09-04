Back to overview
Home Green Marine Neoliner Origin, ‘world’s first’ commercial sailing RoRo ship, wraps up second sea trials

Vessels
September 4, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Neoliner Origin, “the world’s first” commercial sailing roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) vessel being built for French shipping player Neoline at the Turkish RMK Marine shipyard, has completed its second sea trials.

Credit: Neoline via LinkedIn

As informed, the trials involved testing numerous systems at sea, as well as adjustments and regulatory tests. Furthermore, they allowed for several hours of sailing under sail, during which the vessel’s maneuverability and flexibility were assessed.

Neoline noted that some work remains to be completed before delivery, adding: “This work aims to perfect every technical detail and ensure that the vessel fully meets our requirements in terms of performance, safety, and environmental efficiency.”

“This is what makes a pioneering vessel so special: taking the time to adjust, test, and optimize, paving the way for future generations. Very soon, our first sail-powered Ro-Ro vessel will set sail and cross the Atlantic,” the company said.

Outfitted with nearly 3,000 square meters of sail and two foldable 76-meter-high Solidsail carbon masts manufactured by France-based Chantiers de l’Atlantique, the 136-meter-long and 24.2-meter-wide cargo ship was launched in January 2025.

The newbuilding has a loading capacity of 1,200 linear meters, or 265 20′ containers, for a maximum cargo weight of 5,300 tonnes. On the passenger side, the Neoliner can accommodate 12 people in six double cabins, in addition to the 13 crew members.

According to Neoline, its transport solution can reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by up to 90% on an ocean crossing and eliminate SOx and NOx emissions.

The ship set sail on the first phase of its sea trials at the very end of June 2025, in the Sea of Marmara off the coast of the RMK Marine yard, which is headquartered in the Tuzla municipality.

