Normandie Hydroliennes' NH1 tidal energy project
Back to overview
Home Marine Energy New appointment to drive Normandie Hydroliennes’ tidal energy growth

New appointment to drive Normandie Hydroliennes’ tidal energy growth

Human Capital
September 11, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

French tidal energy developer Normandie Hydroliennes has appointed Bertrand Le Mouellic as Operational Director to strengthen and accelerate its operations, with a focus on the NH1 tidal energy project and future developments.

Normandie Hydroliennes' NH1 tidal energy project. Source: Normandie Hydroliennes

Le Mouellic will oversee the company’s operational structuring and growth strategy.

Source: Normandie Hydroliennes via LinkedIn

“I am delighted to join the Normandie Hydroliennes team and to participate in the emergence and implementation on an industrial and commercial scale of a technology that makes it possible to develop an energy resource, ocean currents, with multiple advantages for energy production, the electricity system and the fight against global warming, at a time when the electrification of uses is an absolute necessity,” said Le Mouellic.

The NH1 project, a 12 MW tidal energy initiative, won support under the 2023 Innovation Fund. It is led by Normandie Hydroliennes with partners Proteus Marine Renewables, Efinor, and ADNormandie.

Related Article

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles