New CEO to take the lead at Nexans

October 13, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

French cable systems designer and manufacturer Nexans has appointed a new chief executive officer (CEO), effective immediately.

Source: Nexans

Nexans‘ Board of Directors has resolved to appoint Julien Hueber as the new CEO and to part ways with Christopher Guérin, who held the position for seven years.

Guérin will be available to the new chief until October 31.

Hueber is the Executive Managing Director of PWR Grid & Connect Europe. A member of the Executive Committee since 2018, he joined Nexans in 2002.

According to the company, Hueber has solid experience in supply chain and purchasing, in-depth knowledge of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, particularly China and South Korea, where he spent several years leading the region. He then took charge of the Industrial Cables – Industry Solutions & Projects business.

Over the past 23 years, Julien has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a profound understanding of Nexans’ business, operating model, and culture. He combines a strategic vision for future technologies with a strong record of operational excellence, as evidenced by the remarkable acceleration of the PWR Grid & Connect Europe segment under his leadership. I have complete confidence in his ability to lead Nexans in this new phase of focused acceleration, in line with the goals announced during the last Capital Markets Day,” said Jean Mouton, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

“I would like to warmly thank Christopher for his remarkable commitment and his essential contribution to the transformation of Nexans. He has restored a sentiment of pride to be part of the Nexans family. We wish him every success in his future endeavours.”

Of note, Nexans recently announced it had secured €250 million in financing from the European Investment Bank (EIB) that will support its research, development and innovation programs for the period 2024-2029, along with some industrial and recycling investments.

