New Magseis Fairfield chief geophysicist comes from Shell

January 4, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Norway-based Magseis Fairfield has appointed former Shell manager Fons ten Kroode to the position of chief geophysicist, effective from 1 February.

Ten Kroode, who is joining Magseis Fairfield after spending 30 years at Shell, will be based in the company’s headquarter at Lysaker.

“I am pleased to welcome Fons to the management team. He brings a wealth of geophysical and management business experience,” said Carel Hooijkaas, CEO of Magseis Fairfield.

“His primary role will be to advance the company’s geophysical offering and the new solutions we will offer to our customers through the Echova platform. As such, this role supports us in extending our leadership in the OBN market.”

During his tenure with Shell, Ten Kroode held several senior-level positions, most recently as manager of acquisition and signal processing R&D and head of the Shell-PDO Geophysical Strategic Alliance.

Starting as a borehole geophysicist in 1991, Ten Kroode continued to work in the General Research department as a mathematical geophysicist on Full Waveform Inversion through the mid-nineties.

Following this, he held positions as team lead signal processing R&D and manager of Shell’s global seismic imaging R&D program, the Norwegian company concluded.