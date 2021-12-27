Magseis Fairfield entering 2022 with new OBN deal

December 27, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

Norwegian seismic company Magseis Fairfield has been awarded a 3D ocean bottom node (OBN) contract by an undisclosed client.

According to Magseis, the survey is expected to commence in Q2 2022 and the project will run for approximately three months.

The company plans to conduct this survey using its Marine Autonomous Seismic System (MASS) technology. As described, the MASS nodes and the range of Z-nodes combined with handling systems and source technology enable quick deployment and cost-efficient acquisition of data with high quality.

Magseis Fairfield did not reveal further details about the project.

“This award further strengthens the company’s backlog for H1 2022. This award means that we will have our full technology offering deployed during Q2 2022. We continue to see an increase in demand and now focus on opportunities for H2 2022”, said Carel Hooijkaas, CEO of Magseis Fairfield.

So far, the seabed seismic player has secured several contracts to be carried out during 2022. Specifically, Magseis won two contracts to conduct 4D OBN surveys in the Gulf of Mexico for repeat clients.

The first award, which came in mid-November, is for a five-month period with options for extensions. The project is expected to kick off in the first quarter of 2022.

The second survey is also planned for the first quarter of 2022 with the total duration of approximately two months and an optional project for an additional two months. Both surveys will be conducted using Magseis’ ZXPLR technology.

For the second quarter of 2022, Magseis secured a conditional award for a 4D OBN survey in the North Sea. The survey will be conducted with the company’s Z700 technology and is set to run for approximately one month.