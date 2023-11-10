New Nexans cable layer getting ‘extensive’ equipment package from Palfinger

November 10, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

Palfinger, a mechanical engineering player and provider of crane and lifting solutions, has been hired to provide a comprehensive equipment package for Nexans Marine Operations’ new DP3 cable laying vessel (CLV), which is expected to be an updated version of the CLV Nexans Aurora.

Palfinger has been selected to equip the updated version of the DP3 cable laying vessel Nexans Aurora; Copyright: Skipsteknisk

Thanks to this contract, Palfinger will supply two knuckle boom offshore cranes, a telescopic offshore crane, two traveling hangar cranes, two large active heave compensated A&R winches, three large A&R winches, four roller gates, and two lifeboats with davits for a new DP3 cable laying vessel – based on the Nexans Aurora design as developed by Skipsteknisk – which Nexans Marine Operations ordered from Norway’s Ulstein Verft shipyard in September 2023.

In addition, the large A-frame, previously delivered and installed onboard Nexans Aurora, will be relocated to this vessel upon delivery from Ulstein Verft, which is responsible for the construction and preparation of the ship’s topside equipment. Palfinger’s equipment package is scheduled for delivery in 2024 and 2025. The new cable-laying vessel will enter into operation in 2026.

Sverre Mowinckel-Nilsen, Head of Global Sales Solution Management at Palfinger Marine, commented: “At Palfinger, we are excited about the delivery of this extensive equipment package for the new cable laying vessel. We feel honored and proud to continue our relationship with both Nexans and Ulstein Verft, further establishing ourselves as one of the major suppliers of mission-critical equipment for large and complex cable-laying vessels.”

This deal comes after Palfinger provided a custom-built equipment package for the Nexans Aurora vessel in 2020, which was also constructed at Ulstein Verft. The new vessel, designed by Skipsteknisk, shares the same designation, ST-297 CLV, as Nexans Aurora. With a capacity to accommodate a crew of 90 people, this cable layer will be 31 meters wide and 149.9 meters long.

Nexans Aurora cable layer; Source: Palfinger

Furthermore, the vessel features a split turntable on deck capable of holding up to 10,000 tons of cable, an under-deck turntable with an additional cable capacity of 3,500 tons, and a fiber optic basket holding 450 tons. With the ability to operate in challenging weather conditions, the CLV is specifically designed to carry out the transportation and laying of various types of submarine cables, including cable bundles, as well as cable recovery and repair.

According to Palfinger, Nexans’ new and upgraded version of the DP3 cable laying vessel is expected to play an important role in the firm’s turnkey delivery of advanced high-voltage submarine systems. This vessel will install subsea power and communication cables across oceans, offshore wind parks, and other offshore facilities.

