Ulstein Verft to build new Nexans cable-laying vessel

September 22, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Nexans Marine Operations has placed an order with Ulstein Verft for the construction of its new cable-laying vessel (CLV), said to be an updated version of the Nexans Aurora.

Illustration: Skipsteknisk

The “large” DP3 vessel, based on the Nexans Aurora design as developed by Skipsteknisk, will be able to carry out the transport and laying of various types of subsea cables, including cable bundles as well as recovery and repair.

As part of the contract signed on 19 September, Ulstein Verft is responsible for the construction of the vessel and the preparation of its topside equipment.

“We awarded the contract for a new vessel to Ulstein after an extensive tendering process, where Ulstein’s track record, including the delivery of Nexans Aurora, was important factor in deciding on the shipyard Ulstein Verft yet again,” said Pascal Radue, Nexans EVP Generation & Transmission.

The cable-laying vessel features a split turntable on deck capable of holding up to 10,000 tons of cable, an under-deck turntable with a 3,500-ton cable capacity, and a fiber optic basket holding 450 tons.

It measures 31 meters in width and 149.9 meters in length and can accommodate a crew of 90.

Illustration: Skipsteknisk

“Ulstein is excited to see Nexans return to Ulstein Verft for the construction of a new cable laying vessel. In 2021, we delivered the Nexans Aurora on time despite the challenges we faced with handling the Covid pandemic,” said Ulstein Group’s CEO Cathrine Kristiseter Marti.

“We look forward to continuing our close collaboration with Nexans and are very pleased that Nexans again trusts Ulstein Verft with the new addition to its fleet.”

Related Article Posted: about 1 month ago Nexans’ new third-generation cable layer will be able to lay four cables at once Posted: about 1 month ago

Nexans announced a couple of months ago that it was investing in a new third-generation CLV in order to support a record project backlog and meet future needs of offshore wind and interconnector projects.

The company then stated that the new vessel would build upon the cutting-edge technology featured on the flagship vessel Nexans Aurora, but with improved design, comfort and capabilities.

Delivery is expected in 2026.