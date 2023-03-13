Newbuild Haugesund Knutsen completes its first LNG bunkering operation

March 13, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Haugesund Knutsen, the first small-scale LNG bunkering vessel built in Spain, has completed its first LNG bunkering operation.

Courtesy of Knutsen Group

The ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation took place on 13 March at the port of Barcelona where Haugesund Knutsen delivered LNG to Costa Smeralda cruise ship owned by Italian cruise line Costa Cruises, according to social media update.

Built by Armon Shipyards in Gijón, the LNG bunkering vessel was delivered to Norwegian vessel operator Knutsen Group on 23 December 2022.

The 5,000 cbm LNG bunker barge is specially designed for supplying LNG to gas carriers and gas-fueled vessels like cruises and ferries.

The vessel, chartered by Shell Spain, operates in the port of Barcelona and promotes the use of LNG as a sustainable fuel in maritime transport.