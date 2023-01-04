First small-scale LNG bunker vessel built in Spain delivered

January 4, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Norwegian vessel operator Knutsen Group has taken delivery of small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessel Haugesund Knutsen built in Spain.

As informed, the bunker vessel, which was delivered on 23 Deecember, was built by Armon Shipyards in Gijón.

Credit: Knutsen Group/LinkedIn

The 5000 cbm LNG bunker barge is specially designed for supplying LNG to gas carriers and gas-fueled vessels like cruises and ferries. The ship will serve in the port basin of Barcelona.

Last October, the company held a naming ceremony for LNG carrier Ravenna Knutsen which will serve the new small-scale LNG terminal in the port of Ravenna.

The ship is one of the first small-size LNG carriers in the world. It can transport up to 30,000 cubic metres of LNG through three tanks. Besides, it can reach a speed of 15 knots.

Recently, Knutsen teamed up with Japanese shipping major NYK to establish a joint venture company for the commercial development of a liquefied CO2 (LCO2) marine transportation and storage business worldwide.

NYK and Knutsen will each hold a 50% stake in the new company, which has been named Knutsen NYK Carbon Carriers AS (KNCC).