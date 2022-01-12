Nexans to deliver cables for New York’s first offshore wind farm

January 12, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

French power cable manufacturer Nexans has received an order to deliver approximately 110 kilometers of high voltage subsea export cables for the South Fork offshore wind project in New York.

The three-phase 138 kV high voltage alternative current (HVAC) subsea export cables will be integrated with two fiber-optic cables and transmit 132 MW of electricity to Long Island.

Nexans will manufacture the cables at its newly transformed subsea high voltage plant in Charleston, South Carolina.

The project represents the first to be delivered under the framework agreement that Nexans signed with Eversource and Ørsted back in December 2019 for the supply of up to 1,000 kilometers of high voltage subsea cables by 2027 for several North American offshore wind developments.

“The South Fork Wind Farm will deliver crucial renewable energy to thousands of households in New York State. It’s the perfect project to officially kick off the delivery of our partnership agreement with Ørsted and Eversource,” said Ragnhild Katteland, EVP subsea and land systems at Nexans.

“The project represents a great opportunity for Nexans to support the U.S.’s burgeoning offshore wind sector, which is providing better energy security, driving economic development, improving energy price stability, and contributing to the fight against climate change.”

The South Fork wind farm will comprise twelve 11 MW Siemens Gamesa turbines located 35 miles offshore from Montauk Point.

Construction of the 132 MW project will begin this year, with commissioning expected by the end of 2023, when it will become New York state’s first offshore wind farm.