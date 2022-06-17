Nexans wraps up floating ops for Norwegian cabling project

June 17, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Nexans has completed the floating operations at Fiskebøl, Vesterålen in Norway for Statnett’s Hadselfjord project, according to the company’s recent social media update.

Courtesy of Nexans

According to the developer, the Hadselfjord project aims to secure the power supply in the region and facilitate future electrification and developments.

The floating operations were carried out as part of the EPCI contract awarded to Nexans at the beginning of 2021.

Specifically, Nexans was hired to upgrade the current Hadselfjord cable, installed in 1977, which exceeded its technical design life, by installing two 170 kV submarine cable systems.

The cable route covers approximately 8.8 kilometres at a maximum water depth of 200 metres and extends across Hadselfjord between Fiskebøl and Melbu in Vesterålen.

The contract’s scope included engineering, procurement, construction as well as installation of the cable systems based on Nexans cross-linked polyethylene (XLPE) subsea cable technology.

It also covers single-core XLPE underground cables for the land-based sections of the link, together with accessories such as cable terminations, cable joints, earthing systems and anti-corrosion systems.

