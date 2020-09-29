Next Geosolutions adds Pacific Worker

September 29, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

UK-based Next Geosolutions has recently taken delivery of its new multi-purpose subsea vessel in Dover, UK.

The Pacific Worker, formerly Seabed Worker, will now become NG Worker and operate under Italian flag.

The NG Worker is an 88.8-metre LOA Norwegian-built high specification and SPS-Code certified vessel.

It features an ROV hangar and a moonpool as well as two Schilling-Robotics 5,000-metre-rated ROVs and a 100T AHC offshore crane.

The NG Worker will add to the existing Marnavi Group fleet to fulfill company commercial commitments.

However, Next Geosolutions is owner and the operator of the vessel.

The vessel will be immediately preparing for its first assignment in the North Sea.

It will carry out several survey tasks on a long-term contract.