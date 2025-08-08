Back to overview
Home Hydrogen NEXTCHEM to provide technology for low-carbon hydrogen project in US

Business Developments & Projects
August 8, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

NEXTCHEM, a technology business unit of Italy-based group MAIRE, through its subsidiary KT Tech, has received a letter of award from an undisclosed international energy company to provide the licensing, process design package (PDP), and engineering services for the application of its proprietary eBlue – electric steam methane reforming – technology in the production of low-carbon hydrogen in the southwest of the United States (U.S.).

As informed, the project aims to produce 15,000 Nm3/h of low-carbon hydrogen, using electric power from renewable sources and leveraging NEXTCHEM’s technology.

It is understood that the eBlue solution features an electric steam methane reforming reactor along with a dedicated process scheme to produce low-carbon hydrogen. The technology reportedly reduces CO2 output and incorporates integrated carbon capture to further lower emissions, while providing operational flexibility and scalability.

Fabio Fritelli, Managing Director of NEXTCHEM, commented: “We are extremely proud of this achievement, which positions NEXTCHEM at the forefront of electrified hydrogen production, since it represents the first industrial application of our NX eBlueTM innovative technology. This award confirms our ability to provide market-ready solutions to our clients, and enables us to expand our presence in a strategic market such as the USA.”

In other 2025 news, it is worth mentioning that NEXTCHEM secured a €210 million basic engineering and critical proprietary equipment supply contract for the low-carbon methanol project, Pacifico Mexinol, located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

Furthermore, the Italian MET Development, a subsidiary of MAIRE, and compatriots Eni and Iren Ambiente started the permitting process for a circular methanol and hydrogen production plant at Eni’s refinery in Pavia, Italy. As revealed, this project will leverage NEXTCHEM’s proprietary NX Circular technology, which, reportedly, allows converting waste by generating synthesis gas (syngas).

