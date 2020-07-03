Niestern Sander delivers Geo Ranger vessel to Geo Plus
- Vessels
Royal Niestern Sander has delivered the hydrographic survey vessel ‘Geo Ranger’ to Geo Plus, after 14 months of constructing, installing, commissioning and testing.
During the last week, the hydrographic survey vessel Geo Ranger performed sea trials on the river Ems.
The ship was designed together with Conoship International and will be rented out to parties that perform research, such as dredging companies and companies that build and maintain offshore wind farms.
The vessel is equipped with an optimized hull shape, a DP2 capability, two Azimuth stern thrusters and two bow thrusters (Veth).
The Geo Ranger uses energy in a sustainable way with respect for the environment. This means the vessel uses for example diesel/electric propulsion for low fuel consumption, heat recovery, LED lightning and bio-degradable oil, the company noted.
Geo Ranger has a length of 41 metres with a beam of 8.7 metres and can accommodate up to 21 people onboard.
