NKT and MAATS ink service agreement for 140-meter cable-layer

June 24, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

NKT has signed a three-year service framework agreement with MAATS for the cable lay equipment on board cable-laying vessel (CLV) NKT Victoria.

According to MAATS, NKT made a shrewd investment in the Service and Support package as it had been contracted on a number of significant and time-sensitive projects.

Offshore vessel management company Remøy Management secured the agreement on behalf of NKT.

The lay system has been working since the vessel was launched in 2017 and at that time it was the largest of its kind, MAATS said.

To remind, NKT Victoria was christened on 4 May 2017 and directly went to sea for its maiden project laying the 113-kilometer HVDC cable connecting the Scottish regions Caithness and Moray.

The cable-layer, built by Kleven Verft, features two turntables with a combined capacity of 9,000 tons, plus a 500-ton capacity fibre-optic tank below deck.

The 140-meter vessel underwent maintenance and a five-year classification at Ulstein Verft at the end of last year.

On 17 April, NKT Victoria began export cable installation activities at the Dogger Bank A offshore wind project in the UK.

