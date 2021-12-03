NKT Victoria pulls up at Ulstein Verft

December 3, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Cable-laying vessel NKT Victoria is currently at Ulstein Verft for maintenance and a five-year classification.

The 140-meter vessel will also be upgraded with an additional thruster, a retractable Azimuth of 2,000 kW by Brunvoll.

According to NKT, the thruster will further improve the vessel’s capability to keep a steady position during cable laying in rough waters and improve the onboard energy efficiency even more.

NKT Victoria was christened on 4 May 2017 and directly went to sea for its maiden project laying the 113-kilometer HVDC cable connecting the Scottish regions Caithness and Moray.

The cable-layer, built by Kleven Verft, features two turntables with a combined capacity of 9,000 tons, plus a 500-ton capacity fibre-optic tank below deck.

It is one of the world’s most advanced and fuel-efficient cable-laying vessels, capable of simultaneous dual HVDC and fiber-optic cable-laying, HVAC and deep-sea installation with a high-capacity tensioning system, NKT said.

NKT Victoria was most recently in charge of the installation of submarine power cables at the 950 MW Moray East offshore wind farm in Scotland.