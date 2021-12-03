Photo: NKT Victoria (Source: NKT)

Back to overview
Home Subsea NKT Victoria pulls up at Ulstein Verft

NKT Victoria pulls up at Ulstein Verft

December 3, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Cable-laying vessel NKT Victoria is currently at Ulstein Verft for maintenance and a five-year classification.

The 140-meter vessel will also be upgraded with an additional thruster, a retractable Azimuth of 2,000 kW by Brunvoll.

According to NKT, the thruster will further improve the vessel’s capability to keep a steady position during cable laying in rough waters and improve the onboard energy efficiency even more.

NKT Victoria was christened on 4 May 2017 and directly went to sea for its maiden project laying the 113-kilometer HVDC cable connecting the Scottish regions Caithness and Moray.

The cable-layer, built by Kleven Verft, features two turntables with a combined capacity of 9,000 tons, plus a 500-ton capacity fibre-optic tank below deck.

It is one of the world’s most advanced and fuel-efficient cable-laying vessels, capable of simultaneous dual HVDC and fiber-optic cable-laying, HVAC and deep-sea installation with a high-capacity tensioning system, NKT said.

NKT Victoria was most recently in charge of the installation of submarine power cables at the 950 MW Moray East offshore wind farm in Scotland.

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles

Related Partners

  • Partner

    Boskalis

    With 800 specialized vessels and an unprecedented breadth of activities in 90 countries across six continents we help our clients in the offshore industry…

  • Partner

    Smulders

    With over 50 years of experience in the construction, manufacturing, supply and assembly of steel constructions, Smulders was the logical choice for offshore…

  • Partner

    Alewijnse