Home Subsea WATCH: NKT Eleonora parts to come together in Tulcea

Vessels
November 7, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

The aftship of NKT’s new cable-laying vessel (CLV) NKT Eleonora has arrived at another Vard shipyard in Romania to be connected to the foreship and superstructure.

To remind, NKT Eleonora entered the water for the first time in mid-October following the launch of its aftship at VARD’s shipyard in Braila.

It was reported today, November 7, that the aftship had been towed from Braila to Vard’s Tulcea shipyard, where it will be connected to the foreship and superstructure before its final journey to Vard Bratvaag in Norway for commissioning and delivery in 2027.

The official keel laying took place on January 15, some two months after the first steel for the vessel was cut.

NKT Eleonora will be able to run on both methanol and HVO/marine diesel oil and will feature Wärtsilä 32 methanol engines. Wärtsilä is also supplying the front tunnel and azimuth thruster, NOV REMACUT the cable lay system, cranes and mission equipment, and ABB will deliver its Onboard DC Grid power distribution system.

The 176.5-meter-long CLV was designed by Salt Ship Design. Equipped with three turntables, it will offer a cable-laying capacity of 23,000 tons.

