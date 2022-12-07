NKT eyes faster offshore cable repair ops with new storage solution

December 7, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

NKT has introduced a new long-term storage solution for submarine power cables, said to enable faster offshore repair operations.

Source: NKT

The new solution is said to use specialized storage baskets and provide easier logistics and faster mobilization in case of unexpected cable repairs.

With this, NKT said it can store spare lengths of specific power cable connections at the high-voltage site in Karlskrona, Sweden. The company also offers the new service at its site in Eemshaven, Netherlands.

“We see a growing demand for quick responses in case of emergencies and with the upgraded storage solutions, we now provide even faster mobilization to our customers,” said Axel Barnekow Widmark, Executive Vice President and Head of Service at NKT.

The solution includes storing spare cable parts in a customized basket ensuring long-term protection from environmental influences. According to NKT, this is more cost-efficient compared to a turntable and requires minimum maintenance.

BritNed, the company operating the namesake interconnector between the UK and the Netherlands, will be the first to use the new storage solutions.

This year, NKT produced spare lengths of the 450 kV HVDC interconnector and used the cable vessel NKT Victoria to transport the cable from the factory into the basket.

Source: NKT

“The new solution eases the logistics and can save time in case an unplanned repair is needed. We feel that the cable is in good hands and have been satisfied with the process from planning to production and handling of the new spare cable for BritNed,” said Dennis Stufkens, Operations Director at BritNed.

NKT recently completed the construction of the second extrusion tower for high-voltage power cables at its factory in Karlskrona.

The tower is 150 meters tall and is designated as NKT Lighthouse.