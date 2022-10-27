NKT’s new extrusion tower ready to produce high-voltage power cables

October 27, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

NKT has completed the construction of the second extrusion tower for high-voltage power cables at its factory in Karlskrona, Sweden.

Source: NKT

NKT can now start manufacturing high-voltage power cables in the new tower, designated as NKT Lighthouse, in the fourth quarter of the year.

The 150-meter tall tower is said to play a key part in the process of adding insulation to the high-voltage power cables produced at the Swedish factory.

“The extrusion tower symbolizes our key position in the green transformation and our leading position within XLPE and HVDC technology. It plays a central role in the execution of our large order backlog and prepares us for the positive development, we expect in the high-voltage power cable market,” said Claes Westerlind, executive vice president heading the Swedish part of the high-voltage business at NKT.

“The growing focus on renewable energy and energy independency are key drivers in the increasing demand for power cables and it is a natural step for us to continue to develop our high-voltage power cable capacity, capabilities and technology. We are preparing both for future growth and for the execution of our large order backlog of offshore wind and interconnector projects.”

Related Article Posted: about 1 year ago NKT investing €150M in its power cable factories Posted: about 1 year ago

In 2020, NKT initiated an investment program in its high-voltage factories said to be driven by a record high order backlog and a positive market outlook. A key part of the program was to add a new extrusion tower to the Karlskrona factory.

The investment program also includes a new high-voltage power cable test center and a new extrusion line at the factory in Cologne, Germany, as well as ongoing investments in new machinery and logistics.