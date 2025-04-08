NKT's power cable factory expansion named EU's first net-zero strategic project
Back to overview
Home Subsea NKT’s power cable factory expansion named EU’s first net-zero strategic project

NKT’s power cable factory expansion named EU’s first net-zero strategic project

Business Developments & Projects
April 8, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

NKT’s expansion of its high-voltage submarine power cable factory in Karlskrona, Sweden, has been recognized as the first European net-zero strategic project under the EU Net-Zero Industry Act, providing it with a national priority status for accelerated administrative treatment and faster permitting.

Source: NKT

On the back of a record order backlog and strong market outlook, NKT announced investments in a new cable-laying vessel (CLV) and a new high-voltage factory on the existing site in Karlskrona in May 2023, with both assets expected to be operational from 2027.

The production plant will be supplied with 100% renewable electricity, and the electricity infrastructure will be placed in two new distribution stations.

The third cable extrusion tower in Karlskrona reached its full height of 200 meters in November 2024, becoming the second-tallest tower in the Nordics.

Source: NKT

Some five days ago it was reported that the roof was in place at the extrusion tower.

According to the Danish power cable manufacturer and installation company, the factory expansion and the new status are a recognition of the project being vital for enhancing energy security, grid resilience, and strategic autonomy, as well as the competitiveness of the EU net-zero industry.

“We are very proud to achieve this status as the first in Europe for our high-voltage factory in Karlskrona. This is a testimony of our investments and innovations to meet the high demand for power cables and a recognition of the strong ecosystem of offshore and power grid technology in Blekinge and Sweden. We look forward to the cooperation with the Swedish government in realizing the net-zero strategic project,” said Claes Westerlind, CEO of NKT.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles