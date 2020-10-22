NKT repairs Norway-Denmark power link

October 22, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

NKT has repaired the Skagerrak 1 and 2 cable systems between Norway and Denmark.

The national power grids between Denmark and Norway connect through four HVDC-links crossing the Skagerrak strait.

Combined they have the capability to carry 1,700 MW of energy between the two countries.

Following the damage on the Skagerrak 1 and 2, the Norwegian grid operator Statnett hired NKT to repair the 250 kV MI-insulated HVDC power cables.

The operation wrapped up by mid-October, bringing the two power cable connections back in operation as a result.

Statnett carried out the cut-and-seal operation and deburial.

NKT performed all other repair activities.

A third-party construction vessel Olympic Zeus converted into a cable repair vessel by mobilizing NKT’s cable handling system.

Additionally, NKT delivered the repair joint kits, performed the jointing, and cable burial.

Axel Barnekow Widmark, executive vice president and Head of Service in NKT, also said:

“Time and accuracy are crucial for the success of power cable service operations to minimize the down time of the cable connections essential for the exchange of energy between countries. Once again, we demonstrate that we are quick and efficient when mobilizing our skilled repair team and with our pool of pre-engineered vessels, we have one of the shortest mobilization times in the industry.”