Photo: Courtesy: Norbit

Back to overview
Home Subsea Norbit WINGHEADs for marine renewable energy projects

Norbit WINGHEADs for marine renewable energy projects

February 25, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Norwegian technology group Norbit has received an order for multiple WINGHEAD sonars from a ‘leading global survey company’.

The NORBIT WINGHEADs will go on an unmanned surface vessel (USV) utilised on marine renewable energy projects.

According to Norbit, the order has a value of approximately NOK 10 million ($1.2 million).

Deliveries should take place during the second quarter of 2021.

Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, said:

“We are proud to see that a leading global survey company has chosen to base their innovative platform for unmanned surveying on our WINGHEAD sonar system.

“The integrated USV based solution provides for a cost efficient carbon neutral surveying capability, particularly suited for marine renewable energy projects.”

The NORBIT WINGHEAD sonar family targets the higher-end professional market demanding the best possible performance.

Furthermore, the integrated WINGHEAD sonar system brings unprecedented professional performance for, among others: seabed mapping; support of seabed infrastructure construction and regular marine engineering asset inspection.