Norbit WINGHEADs for marine renewable energy projects

February 25, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Norwegian technology group Norbit has received an order for multiple WINGHEAD sonars from a ‘leading global survey company’.

The NORBIT WINGHEADs will go on an unmanned surface vessel (USV) utilised on marine renewable energy projects.

According to Norbit, the order has a value of approximately NOK 10 million ($1.2 million).

Deliveries should take place during the second quarter of 2021.

Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, said:

“We are proud to see that a leading global survey company has chosen to base their innovative platform for unmanned surveying on our WINGHEAD sonar system.

“The integrated USV based solution provides for a cost efficient carbon neutral surveying capability, particularly suited for marine renewable energy projects.”

The NORBIT WINGHEAD sonar family targets the higher-end professional market demanding the best possible performance.

Furthermore, the integrated WINGHEAD sonar system brings unprecedented professional performance for, among others: seabed mapping; support of seabed infrastructure construction and regular marine engineering asset inspection.