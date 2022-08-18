Norsepower to install rotor sails onboard two newbuild CO2 carriers

August 18, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina

The two liquified CO₂ carriers will be equipped with one 28x4m Norsepower Rotor Sail on each vessel/Source: Norsepower

Norsepower has inked a contract with Dalian Shipbuilding Industry to deliver single rotor sails onboard two newbuild LNG-powered, wind-assisted CO₂ carriers commissioned by the Northern Lights JV.

Northern Lights JV is developing the transportation and storage component of Norway’s Longship project to decarbonise industrial emissions.

The two liquified CO₂ carriers will be equipped with one 28x4m Norsepower rotor sail on each vessel.

The wind propulsion developer estimates that the sails will reduce the fuel and CO₂ emissions from each vessel by approximately 5%.

The rotor sail solution is a modernised version of the Flettner rotor, a spinning cylinder that uses the Magnus effect to harness wind power and generate thrust – reducing both fuel consumption and emissions.

The two first-of-its-kind carriers have been designed by Northern Lights and are being built by China-based Dalian Shipbuilding. The vessels will be equipped with Norsepower’s wind-assisted propulsion system alongside other energy efficiency technologies, such as air lubrication.

“We are seeing the industry seeking to build vessels today which already have proven energy efficiency solutions onboard which can reduce fuel consumption, the associated costs as well as reduce emissions. As fuel prices increase and a carbon levy is initiated, getting newbuild vessels as efficient as possible is essential for long-term commercial success. Northern Lights JV is setting a global standard for CO₂ transportation by ships and highlights the importance of collaboration for accelerating the energy transition,” Tuomas Riski, CEO of Norsepower, commented.

Design rendering of LNG-powered, wind-assisted CO₂ carriers; Source: Norsepower

“Our technology, alongside an air lubrication system and other clean technologies will ensure operations are as low carbon as possible. This initiative also highlights the role that cleaner shipping has within complex supply chains and decarbonisation strategies outside of the immediate industry.”

The rotor sails are scheduled for delivery in early 2023, and following further building, both the 130m long ships, each with a cargo size of 7,500m³, are expected to be delivered in 2024. After commencing operations, the vessels will fill up captured and liquefied CO₂ from European emitters and carry it to the Northern Lights receiving terminal in Norway’s Øygarden.