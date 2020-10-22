North of Tyne makes £3.5 million available to offshore wind and subsea innovators

October 22, 2020, by Nadja Skopljak

The North of Tyne Combined Authority (NTCA) and the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult have launched a new £3.5 million programme for innovations in the offshore wind and subsea sectors.

The Technology, Innovation and Green Growth for Offshore Renewables (TIGGOR) programme is targeting supply chain companies located in the North of Tyne area with opportunities to fund and support technology innovation in the two sectors.

Businesses joining the programme will be able to access either competitive technology demonstration funding support or business growth support.

The technology demonstration support will be led by ORE Catapult, alongside Equinor and EDF Renewables, to provide technology assessment, advice and potential funding in areas such as robotics and autonomous systems, digital twins and next-generation technologies for improved O&M.

Support for supply chain business growth will be delivered by the Offshore Wind Growth Partnership (OWGP), with input from the North East LEP’s Growth Hub, for businesses in the North of Tyne area and across the North East region.

This will provide specialist innovation advice, market intelligence and business planning for organisations operating in the offshore energy sectors and those looking to enter the market.

Access to other supply chain programmes currently run by ORE Catapult will also be incorporated, including Fit 4 Offshore Renewables and Launch Academy.

“The offshore wind sector represents a huge supply chain opportunity for the North of Tyne region with the UK estimated market valued in excess of £40billion by 2030,” said James Battensby, Head of Research Business Development at ORE Catapult.

“New innovation within the supply chain will be critical to achieving more UK content and supporting our green growth recovery in response to Covid-19. This regional programme will accelerate new products and services to market to support future export growth and addressing the windfarm technology challenges of tomorrow.”