North Sea wildcat pair on Odfjell rig’s drilling agenda for April

March 12, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Norwegian state-owned energy giant Equinor has secured a drilling permit for two exploration wells in the North Sea off the coast of Norway, which are slated to be drilled next month using a semi-submersible rig owned by Odfjell Drilling, an offshore drilling contractor.

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate has granted Equinor a drilling permit for the wells 34/6-8 S and 34/6-8 A in production license 554, which was awarded on February 19, 2010, and is valid until the same date in 2040.

Equinor is the operator of the production license and holds a 40% stake, with its partners being Aker BP and Vår Energi, each holding a 30% stake. The drilling of the wildcat wells, which will be carried out using the Deepsea Atlantic semi-submersible rig, is planned to start in April 2025.

The 2009-built Deepsea Atlantic is a sixth-generation deepwater and harsh environment semi-submersible, dual derrick, dynamic-positioned rig of enhanced GVA 7500 design. Thanks to a recent contract extension, this rig will stay with Equinor until the end of Q2 2027.

Equinor and its partners used the Deepsea Atlantic rig to prove gas/condensate in the wildcat well 6406/6-7 S, which is the first one drilled by the licensees in PL 1119, but the fifth within the license area as a whole.

