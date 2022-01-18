Northern Marine to support Avance Gas’ newbuild dual-fuel VLGC

January 18, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

UK-based marine and offshore services provider Northern Marine Group​ has secured a contract for the management of a newbuild dual-fuel very large gas carrier (VLGC) vessel.

The contract was awarded by the Norwegian VLGC shipowner Avance Gas for its first dual-fuel vessel, the 91,000 cbm Avance Polaris, which has the capability to utilise LPG as fuel allowing for higher efficiency and greatly reduced CO2 and SO2 emissions compared to conventional fuel.

Avance Polaris; Source: Northern Marine

As part of the contract, Northern Marine will provide full technical and crew management support to the vessel.

Rick Hutchison, project manager – Gas, Northern Marine said: “We are very pleased to welcome the Avance Polaris into management following a successful new build project in South Korea.

“This impressive new vessel is one of only a few in the world of its size with LPG dual-fuel capability and we are honoured to have been trusted again by Avance Gas to provide a comprehensive ship management service”.

Avance Polaris is the first out of two LPG dual-fuel VLGCs Avance ordered from Korean shipyard DSME back in 2019 to enhance the company’s green profile.

The vessel will operate on a time charter agreement for a period of two years to energy major TotalEnergies.