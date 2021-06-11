Norway boosts IMO’s GreenVoyage2050 GHG project with $1.75 million grant

June 11, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

The IMO-Norway GreenVoyage2050 project has been granted 14.5 million NOK ($1.75 million) in additional funding by Norwegian government to support the decarbonization path in the shipping sector.

As informed, phase one of the project, signed with Norway in 2019, is currently underway and the extra funds will be used to undertake several further activities to support the implementation of International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) initial GHG strategy.

Moreover, the additional funding will be used for the development of tools to support the identification and implementation of pilot projects on board ships and in ports.

It will also serve in assisting partnering countries for development of bankable pilot project proposals, as well as exploring the potential for alternative fuels within the projects pioneer pilot countries.

Sveinung Oftedal, Specialist Director of the Norwegian Ministry of Climate and Environment commented: “Climate change is an issue that affects everyone, and we must work together to tackle GHG emissions from shipping. Norway is committed to supporting developing countries in order to succeed in our actions to reduce GHG emissions in line with IMO’s GHG strategy.”

“I am extremely appreciative that Norway has made additional funding available for the GreenVoyage2050 Project. This is indicative of the confidence that donors have in IMO’s technical assistance activities, including the implementation of our GHG strategy,” Kitack Lim, Secretary-General, IMO added.

“The GreenVoyage2050 Project is a demonstration of our commitment to supporting developing countries in our united global effort to reduce emissions from shipping.”

Furthermore, the project aims to assist Small Islands Developing States to explore opportunities to undertake and support domestic pilot projects.

To remind, the GreenVoyage2050 project, launched in May 2019, is said to have been actively supporting states in progressing on their decarbonization path.

As of today, Azerbaijan, Belize, China, Cook Islands, Ecuador, Georgia, India, Kenya, Solomon Islands, South Africa and Sri Lanka are partnering countries in the GreenVoyage2050 Project.