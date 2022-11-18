Norway, India join hands to greenify maritime sector

November 18, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

The governments of India and Norway have held the 8th Norway-India Joint Working Group Maritime meeting to discuss the green maritime sector.

At the meeting which took place on 17 November, both countries presented their visions and plans for a future green shipping sector.

Maritime trade between India and Norway is dating back to 1600. While Norway has the technical expertise in the maritime sector and India has huge potential for the development of the maritime sector and a large pool of trained seafarers, this makes both countries natural complementary partners, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Additional Secretary, MoPSW noted.

Specifically, the partners focused on the use of alternative fuels like green ammonia and hydrogen for shipping. Norway stated that it is committed to India for zero-emission solutions.

Furthermore, the parties discussed Green Voyage 2050 project, with both countries expressing their willingness, devotion, partnership and capacity building for achieving common goals.

“Ministry of Ports Shipping and Waterways has prepared Maritime India Vision 2030 identified more than 150 initiatives across various maritime sectors like ports, shipping and waterways focusing on capacity augmentation, operational efficiency improvement, growth in sectors related to Ship building, recycling and repair, quality maritime education and also supporting growth of nascent sectors like cruise tourism in the country,” Additional Secretary, MoPSW stated.

Moreover, Indian officials have pressed upon cooperation in the field of maritime training in the latest maritime technology eg. MASS etc. The Indian side has requested Norway to extend shipboard training.

India has been pressing ahead with zero-shipping initiatives. In April this year, the country’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways announced a new innovative project, kick-starting India’s efforts towards green shipping.

The country’s first indigenously built hydrogen-fuelled electric vessel is planned to be delivered by March/April 2023, Asian News International (ANI) reported, citing Madhu S Nair, Chairman and Managing Director of Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL).

To carry out the project, Cochin Shipyard Limited — the largest shipbuilding and maintenance facility in the country — has teamed up with Indian partners such as Pune-based KPIT Technologies Limited and developers in the area of hydrogen fuel cells, power train and the Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass) for developing rules and regulations for such vessels.