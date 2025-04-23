Damen
Home Shipbuilding Damen strengthens India ties amid country’s maritime revamp

Damen strengthens India ties amid country’s maritime revamp

Collaboration
April 23, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

As India recently unveiled plans to spend billions of US dollars to revamp the domestic maritime industry, Dutch shipbuilder Damen is jumping on the bandwagon to support the envisaged transformation of the South Asian country’s maritime sector.

Courtesy of Damen

On April 8, 2025, Square Port Shipyard, located 250 km south of Mumbai, and Damen Technical Cooperation (DTC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU). Under the MoU, the two organisations will work together to develop the shipyard that will build a range of Damen vessels to meet the needs of the regional market.

The agreement is said to represent Damen’s third partnership in the Indian subcontinent.

“A physical presence in one of the world’s fastest growing economies is critical for Damen Shipyards,” Dingeman van Worden, Damen’s Regional Sales Director Asia, commented.

“The availability of good infrastructure and economic labour costs will further strengthen our competitive edge in the global market. This partnership with Square Port Shipyard will enable us to bring our shipbuilding culture with its unique combination of quality and competitive prices to India’s maritime sector.”

Damen specializes in the design and construction of ships and ship maintenance, as well as repairs and conversions. The Damen Technical Cooperation program works with shipyards around the world, supporting them in modernizing their facilities and enabling them to build Damen vessels to the required standards.

A broad range of associated maritime services can also be accessed, as per the company.

“This agreement is a significant step in our vision to transform India’s maritime landscape through innovative technologies and sustainable methodologies,” Fattesingh Patil, Director of Square Port Shipyards, said.

“Access to the latest ship building technology and processes will give us a competitive advantage and address the issue of capacity constraints plaguing the Indian ship building and repair industry.”

Last month, the Indian government announced it would allocate ₹2 trillion (around $23.8 billion) to expand domestic shipbuilding capabilities, breathe new life into the country’s maritime industry and position India among the top five shipbuilding nations by 2047.

The government intends to enhance the country’s shipbuilding capacity, support local shipyards and port development projects, as well as promote green shipping and technology innovation.

Following the March announcement, numerous players from the maritime industry unveiled interests in deepening their ties with the South Asian nation.

