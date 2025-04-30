Back to overview
India and Netherlands set the wheels in motion for green maritime corridor

April 30, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

India and the Netherlands have laid the groundwork for setting up a green and digital maritime corridor between the Port of Rotterdam and Indian ports, deepening ties in port digitalization, green shipping, and logistics optimization.

Courtesy of Port of Rotterdam (Photo by Danny Cornelissen)

The green maritime corridor is one of the joint initiatives aimed at advancing bilateral trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, which were discussed during the visit of Sunil Barthwal, the Commerce Secretary Government of India, to the Netherlands from April 24 to April 26.

During his visit, Barthwal met with the CEO of Port of Rotterdam Authority, Boudewijn Siemon, to explore opportunities for knowledge sharing, technology transfer, and sustainable port management practices between the Indian ports and Rotterdam.

As understood, the parties expressed interest in strengthening collaboration through joint initiatives in port digitalization, green shipping, and logistics optimization in line with boosting bilateral trade flows.

Specifically, this visit set the ground for establishing a green and digital corridor between the Port of Rotterdam and Indian ports such as Deendayal Port Authority Kandla.

Export of green hydrogen and carriers like ammonia and methanol from India to Europe, with the Port of Rotterdam acting as a gateway to Europe, was also included in the discussion, according to the statement from India’s Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

In 2024, India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) issued scheme guidelines for setting up hydrogen hubs in the country under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, which was launched on January 4, 2023, to make India a global hub for the production, usage and export of green hydrogen and its derivatives.

Additionally, the country released a scheme that aims to support retrofitting existing vessels to run on green hydrogen as well as the development of bunkering and refuelling facilities in ports for green hydrogen-based fuels.

To promote the market ramp-up of green hydrogen and enhance cooperation in climate action and sustainable development, India also formed a partnership with Germany and launched the “Indo-German Green Hydrogen Roadmap” last year.

