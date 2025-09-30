Back to overview
Home Green Marine Norway’s Buksér og Berging welcomes new hybrid tug

Norway’s Buksér og Berging welcomes new hybrid tug

Business Developments & Projects
September 30, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Norwegian maritime services provider Buksér og Berging has taken delivery of a new hybrid tugboat built by Türkiye’s Uzmar Shipyard.

Courtesy of Uzmar Shipyard

The vessel named Bube Power is a RAmpage 4100BB-H hybrid offshore tugboat designed by Canada’s naval architect Robert Allan.

The tugboat features a 41.2-meter length and 14.5-meter beam, and is equipped with two 2,800 kW main engines and two 900 ekW electric shaft generators, providing 120 tonnes of bollard pull.

Both propulsion and automation systems were provided by Berg Propulsion, while Kongberg Maritime supplied the advanced winch.

Related Article

The newbuild is equipped with onboard systems that comply with “the highest comfort and safety classifications”, COMF-NOISE 3 and COMF-VIB 3, the shipbuilder stated.

In addition, the vessel is equipped with an Integrated Bridge System from Marine Technologies.

Uzmar’s CEO, A. Noyan Altug, stated: “The delivery of BUBE POWER marks a truly proud and meaningful moment for all of us at UZMAR. This vessel is a reflection of our commitment to sustainable engineering and our ability to meet the evolving demands of offshore operations with smart, future-forward solutions.

“It has been a genuine pleasure working alongside Buksér og Berging AS throughout this project. Their professionalism, clarity of vision, and trust have made this collaboration a rewarding experience.

“We are also deeply grateful to our long-standing design partner Robert Allan Ltd., whose expertise, innovation, and continued support were instrumental in bringing BUBE POWER to life. Together, we have created a vessel that raises the bar in performance, efficiency, and environmental responsibility.”

Buksér og Berging CTO, Thomas Sørgjerd, added: “We at Buksér og Berging AS are proud and honored to take delivery of BB POWER – a vessel that truly embodies the future of advanced marine operations. This hybrid tugboat represents not only engineering excellence and environmental responsibility, but also the strength of collaboration between UZMAR, Robert Allan Ltd., and our dedicated team. BB POWER will be a cornerstone in our fleet, enabling us to serve with greater capability, safety, and sustainability.”

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz

Related news

List of highlighted news articles