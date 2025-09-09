Back to overview
Sanmar launches third electric tug for BOTAŞ

September 9, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Türkiye’s shipbuilder Sanmar Shipyards has launched the third fully electric tug built for state-owned crude oil and natural gas company BOTAŞ.

Courtesy of Sanmar Shipyards

The newbuild is the third of four ElectRA Series tugs based on the ElectRA 2500SX design from Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd. The first unit was launched on July 5 this year, and the second on August 9.

The emission-free tugs boast a battery capacity of 5,085 kWh each and can achieve 70 tonnes of bollard pull and a speed of 12 knots.

The vessels, to be named BOTAŞ Hilal, BOTAŞ Bayrak, BOTAŞ Ay, and BOTAŞ Yildiz, will measure 25.4 meters overall, with a 12.8-meter beam, 5.2-meter depth, and a maximum draft of 5.8 meters.

Related Article

Each ElectRA tug is said to eliminate approximately 1,700 tonnes of CO2 per annum compared to diesel-powered alternatives. This roughly equates to the carbon emissions of nearly 1,000 cars.

Speaking at the ceremony to mark the launch of the first BOTAŞ ElectRA, Sanmar Chairman Cem Seven, said: “Each ElectRA tug will have a major positive impact on the environment where ever they operate. Advances in technology and alternative power sources are enabling us to take huge strides forward when it comes to protecting our planet. At Sanmar we are proud to be at the forefront of this revolution.”

Earlier this year, BOTAŞ also took delivery of two LNG dual-fuel tugboats from compatriot Uzmar Shipyard. The tugboats, Sultanhanı and Silivri, were described as the first dual-fuel tugs in Türkiye.

