Norway’s Research Council backs subsea cable connections project

June 24, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

The Research Council of Norway has awarded funding for a knowledge-building project that will develop new materials and designs for offshore subsea cable terminations and connectors.

The SeaConnect – High voltage subsea connections for resilient renewable offshore grids project is expected to increase the lifetime of terminations and connectors by essentially controlling and increasing the interfacial pressure between the components, using a new design principle and tailor-made materials.

These components are currently said to be at the highest risk for failure in the offshore power grid.

Project partners are NTNU, University of Strathclyde, ConocoPhillips Skandinavia, DNO Norge, Equinor, Lundin Energy, OMV (Norge), Repsol, Spirit Energy, TotalEnergies EP Norge, Vår Energi, Wintershall Dea, NKT, Systèmes et Connectique du Mans (SCM), and Benestad.

The Research Council of Norway also awarded funding for the NewLifT – New liquids for transformers project which will examine the performance of new, promising liquids for transformers that are more environmentally friendly, but their functionality and limitations have not been fully identified.

Both projects will be active in the period from 2022 to 2026.

