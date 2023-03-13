Norwegian fishing vessel hired for survey services

March 13, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Norway’s Ross Offshore has entered into an agreement with compatriot Teige Gruppen for the charter of the fishing vessel Sunny Lady for survey services.

Teige Gruppen

The agreement will initially consist of a charter for this summer where the vessel will be used to carry out several work assignments for Ross Offshore, however, the parties plan for a long-term collaboration.

Sunny Lady will be equipped with an observation remotely operated vehicle (ROV) and be able to carry out mapping and environmental surveys. The first project is expected to start in May.

Jarle Magne Vespestad, Vice President of Operations at Ross Offshore, said that there had been an increasing demand for the company’s site survey management model: “The market balance for this segment is currently very tight and in order to increase capacity in seabed surveys, we are pleased to have entered into an agreement with the use of the multifunctional vessel Sunny Lady.”

Sunny Lady was delivered at the end of 2022, and with a length of 86 meters and a width of 18.9 meters is said to be one of Norway’s largest fishing boats.

According to Teige Gruppen, the vessel’s propulsion machinery is designed so that LNG, diesel, and batteries can be used, resulting in reduced NOx emissions compared to conventional solutions.

“Both through design and equipment, Sunny Lady is adapted to operate within certain offshore segments and thus have activity enabling year-round operation for the crew and shipping company. Ross Offshore is a significant and major operator in this market and we are delighted to have landed this agreement,” said Sigurd Teige, CEO of Teige Gruppen.