Norwegian floating solar developers partner up for greener aquaculture
Norwegian companies Ocean Sun and Inseanergy have formed partnership to supply the aquaculture industry with green energy using floating solar technology.
Following the settlement of a patent dispute earlier this year, Ocean Sun and Inseanergy have entered into a cooperation agreement to supply green energy systems based on Ocean Sun’s floating solar technology to the aquaculture industry worldwide.
Commenting on the partnership, Kari-Elin Hildre, CEO of Inseanergy, said: “Through extensive testing, validations, and full-scale demonstrators, Ocean Sun has shown that their technology is very well suited to our main market, namely operations in the aquaculture industry.
“By forging strong partnerships with world-class technology providers, in combination with our competence as a system integrator and our vast network within aquaculture, we can together increase the opportunity to take global green leadership.”
Børge Bjørneklett, CEO of Ocean Sun, added: “The aquaculture industry in Norway and abroad has a large need to reduce emissions and Ocean Sun’s floating solar technology is perfectly suited for reducing fossil fuel consumption.
“Inseanergy is an ideal partner, as a system integrator, and in reaching the large and widespread market internationally. Strategically located in Ålesund, they have a significant client base in the aquaculture industry, and with the outward-looking and business-oriented view that a ‘Sunnmøring’ is known for, they also have a global perspective on everything they do.”
Subscribe and follow
Offshore Energy – Marine Energy LinkedIn