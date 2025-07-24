Back to overview
NYK introduces regular use of bio-LNG fuel on car carriers

Vessels
July 24, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Japanese shipping company NYK has commenced the continuous use of bio-LNG fuel on its LNG-powered car carriers.

Courtesy of NYK

As disclosed, the bio-LNG is being supplied by Dutch marine fuels supplier Titan, with bunkering taking place at the Port of Zeebrugge in Belgium. The first vessel to receive the fuel was Daisy Leader on June 15, followed by Sumire Leader on July 18.

Bio-LNG, also known as liquefied biomethane, is purified liquefied methane gas (biogas) produced from biomass feedstock, such as animal manure and food wastes.

The bio-LNG fuel supplied by Titan is said to be recognized as carbon neutral in the whole process, from production to consumption (well-to-wake). Furthermore, it holds ISCC EU certification, an international standard for sustainability that is set to ensure compliance with EU regulations and traceability throughout the supply chain.

Kaori Takahashi, NYK Fuel Group’s General Manager, commented: “We are very pleased to begin the continued use of bio-LNG fuel. Bio-LNG fuel is a highly effective option for decarbonizing the shipping industry, and we will continue actively promoting its use. This initiative will be an important step toward reducing our environmental impact further and achieving a sustainable future.”

Niels den Nijs, Titan’s CEO, stated: “I would like to express my sincere respect for NYK’s decision to start using bio-LNG fuel. Titan’s mission is to provide solutions to help the shipping industry transition to cleaner fuels. We are very pleased to be able to accelerate our decarbonization efforts together with NYK through this replenishment.”

To note, NYK seeks to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050, and the expanded use of bio-LNG fuel is reported as one of the key initiatives to achieve this goal.

