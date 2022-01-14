NYK Line orders 4 LNG-fueled Capesize bulk carriers

January 14, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

Japanese shipping company NYK Line has placed orders for four new LNG-fueled Capesize bulk carriers with Nihon, Namura, and CSSC shipyards.

Courtesy of Nihon Shipyard

Out of the four total, NYK Line says that Tokyo-headquartered Nihon Shipyard will construct two of the vessels. The compatriot Namura Shipbuilding will build one of these LNG-fueled Capesize bulk carriers. Lastly, Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China’s CSSC, will be responsible for the last one.

The ships will be completed sequentially from 2024 to 2025.

This order is part of the Capesize fleet development for achieving net-zero GHG emissions in shipping by 2050. Compared to conventional ships, the four new ones emit about 100 per cent less SOx, 85 per cent less NOx, and 40 per cent less CO2. They are also compliant with the NOx tertiary regulation of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in anticipation of emission reduction.

The company says it has positioned the LNG-fueled vessels as one of the bridge solutions towards zero-emission vessels. Going forward, NYK will continue to introduce LNG-powered vessels until the realization of ammonia and hydrogen-fueled ships.

Previously, NYK released the ‘NYK Group ESG Story‘. This is a guideline detailing concrete efforts to integrate environmental, social, and governance into the management strategies of the group. It also aims to promote activities that contribute to the achievement of sustainable development goals through business activities.