NYK Line takes delivery of LNG carrier

July 30, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Japanese shipping major Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) has taken delivery of a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier Diamond Gas Victoria built at Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.

The Singapore flagged ship, owned by NYK, Asia LNG Transport Dua Sdn. Bhd. (ALT Dua), and MC through joint venture Diamond LNG Shipping 5 Pte, will transport LNG from LNG Canada project in British Columbia to other locations worldwide.

With an overall length of 297 meters and breadth of 46,4 meters, the ship will feature a WinGD-made dual-fuel slow-speed diesel engine, the so-called X-DF diesel engine, which is expected to improve the ship’s efficiency and environmental performance.

The cargo tank will be a 174,000 cubic meter capacity membrane-type tank that will make use of advanced insulating materials to suppress the boil-off rate in the cargo tank and realize superior efficiency and economical LNG transportation.

Diamond Gas Victoria will operate under a long-term time-charter contract with Diamond Gas International, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation (MC),

In June, NYK announced the delivery of another new LNG carrier, the Diamond Gas Crystal, which is also equipped with a WinGD-made dual-fuel slow-speed diesel engine that can operate on marine gas oil or boil off gas stored in the cargo tank.

Reflecting on Japan’s pledge to reduce GHG emissions to net-zero by 2050, NYK said that the reduction of emissions will be a prerequisite for business continuity.

By FY2030, NYK wants to phase out GHG emissions by 30 percent and by FY2050 by 50 percent.