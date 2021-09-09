NYK to develop concept design for “ammonia ready” LNG-fueled ship

September 9, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Japan’s shipowner Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) Line has joined forces with compatriot company MTI Co. and Finnish maritime consulting and engineering firm Elomatic Oy for the development of a concept design for “ammonia ready” liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fueled vessel (ARLFV).

As disclosed, the development of a concept design is being conducted by the NYK Group and Elomatic between September 2021 and January 2022 to identify and explore challenges to the actual design and construction of ARLFV.

Credit: NYK Line

The partners will release the results of development in a video with accompanying 3D models in January 2022 at the time of the project’s completion, the partners revealed.

Ammonia as a fuel has emerged as one of the likely front-runners in the shipping industry’s decarbonization path.

Related Article long read Posted: 5 months ago Premium Ammonia as marine fuel: the next big frontier Posted: 5 months ago



In April 2021, NYK Group together with industry heavyweights Lloyd’s Register’s Decarbonization Hub, Maersk, MAN Energy Solutions, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Total and the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping embarked on a new project with the aim of providing guidelines on the safe use of ammonia as a fuel for shipping.

Related Article Posted: 4 months ago Industry majors to tackle safety issues linked to ammonia Posted: 4 months ago

The goal is to develop best practices for safeguards in design and arrangements when using ammonia as a shipping fuel.

Funded by the participating partners, the project will be managed by the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping and is expected to run throughout 2021.