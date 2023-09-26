NYK to use Marlink’s smart hybrid network on its vessels

September 26, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Marlink, a French smart network and digital solutions company, has secured a contract to extend its smart hybrid network solutions onboard ships owned by Japanese shipping major NYK.

Marlink

NYK Line has been using Marlink’s technology since 2013 with Marlink providing hybrid network services for NYK’s huge fleet of containerships, bulk carriers and tankers, car carriers, LNG/LPG carriers and other specialized cargoships.

Following the successful assessment of Starlink on two vessels in 2022, NYK Line contracted Marlink to integrate and manage the LEO services as part of its smart hybrid network and to roll out the solution across the fleet.

NYK Line will use the Starlink service alongside the existing high-capacity VSAT provided by Marlink on its fleet of owned vessels. Meanwhile, Marlink VSAT will continue to provide the primary business communications channel with L-band back-up.

“NYK recognises the importance of enhancing communications and welfare services for both our existing crew and in attracting and retaining the next generation of seafarers to our fleet,” said Captain. Hisaya Higuchi, Managing Executive Officer, Nippon Yusen Kaisha.

“Drawing upon Marlink’s industry-leading experience in managing the integration of Starlink services into an existing network, we will be able to enhance the quality of life at sea for our seafarers.”

Marlink has been recently hired by Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA (KCC), part of Norwegian shipping company Torvald Klaveness, to provide Starlink, a satellite internet service, for its vessels.