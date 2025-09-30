NYK: ‘World’s largest’ methanol dual-fuel Ultramax bulker fills up in South Korea

NYK
September 30, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Green Future, hailed as “the world’s biggest” methanol dual-fuel Ultramax bulk carrier, which is being chartered by Japan’s NYK Bulk & Projects Carriers, an NYK Group company, has received a supply of methanol in a ship-to-ship (STS) transfer operation.

Courtesy of NYK

As disclosed, the methanol bunkering procedure was completed on September 28 in the Port of Ulsan, located in the southeast of South Korea. The low-carbon ISCC EU-certified fuel, made from biomass-derived raw materials, was supplied by ITOCHU Corporation.

Officials from both NYK Line and ITOCHU Corporation have noted that utilizing a method involving renewable raw materials such as renewable natural gas and green hydrogen translates to a ‘considerable’ reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

As informed, using alternative fuels is an important step on NYK’s voyage to net zero by 2050. This effort is also in line with the Japanese government’s target to slash GHG emissions by 46% by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, with 2013 as the baseline year.

The company has slowly started showing more interest toward methanol within its fleet renewal strategy, particularly given the fuel’s potential to cut over 95% of sulfur oxide (SOx) and particulate matter (PM) emissions, up to 60-80% of nitrogen oxides (NOx), and up to 20-30% of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in comparison to conventional, heavy fuel oil (HFO).

However, Green Future is said to be the first-ever ship from its segment in the NYK Group’s fleet to be outfitted with a dual-fuel engine that runs on methanol and fuel oil.

To remind, the 199-meter-long newbuild was handed over to its owner, maritime transport player Kambara Kisen, in the middle of May this year. The 65,700 dwt bulk carrier was constructed by Tsuneishi Shipbuilding, based on Tsuneishi’s TESS666 Aeroline design. The design is hailed as the largest class of Ultramax category with Panamax breadth.

