Tsuneishi rolls out newest eco Ultramax ship model

August 9, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Japanese shipbuilder Tsuneishi Shipbuilding has released details of its new energy-efficient ship model, known as TESS66 Aeroline.

This 66,200 dwt eco ship is said to represent the largest class of Ultramax category with Panamax breadth. With a length of 200 meters and a breadth of 32.25 meters, the bulker has a cargo capacity of 81,500 cbm.

With the features of fuel efficiency and environmental performance, the newest ship model in Tsuneishi Economical Standards Ship (TESS) series also features the Aeroline technology that reduces wind resistance by about 20 per cent. It also complies with the international Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) Phase 3 regulations which require the reduction of CO2 emissions by at least 30 per cent from the reference line in 2025.

Moreover, the ship model has been refined for fuel efficiency under all conditions, from shallow to full load draft.

Spurred by an increase in cargo volume, commercial vessels are increasing in size in pursuit of transportation efficiency per voyage. With enhanced demand in recent years to address global warming, the growth in size is accelerating from the perspective of reducing CO2 emissions per transportation unit as well.

“We hope this ship model will be a long-lasting favorite for its loading performance, fuel efficiency, environmental performances, and versatility that provide high added value to customers,” Kazutaka Seki, Manager of Ship Planning Dept., Design Div, said.