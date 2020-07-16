Ocean Infinity delivers Guyana project for ExxonMobil

Ocean Infinity has completed its recent project for ExxonMobil, within the Stabroek block offshore Guyana.

Ocean Infinity previously announced this contract award in March this year.

Also, in January this year, the oil major made its 16th discovery on the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana.

The project involved acquiring high-resolution geophysical and geotechnical data through the simultaneous deployment of multiple Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs).

It ocurred in water depths of between 70 metres and 2,150 metres over an area of approximately 3,100 square kilometres.

The approach of autonomous operations at scale ensured that the data acquisition took place at an industry-leading pace and with a significant reduction in environmental impacts compared to conventional survey methods, the company noted.

Broussard, Ocean Infinity’s CTO, said:

“The successful completion of this project for ExxonMobil in Guyana is further evidence of our ability to sustainably deliver the highest quality results to our clients using our cutting-edge robots.

“We have a strong track record of working with and providing top quality service for leading global companies.

“We are constantly striving to push technological boundaries so that we can rapidly deliver high quality results and the upcoming deployment of our Armada fleet in January 2021 is further testament to this.”

Armada will initially add fifteen marine robots to Ocean Infinity’s current fleet of autonomous underwater vehicles.

They will perform a multiplicity of offshore data acquisition and intervention operations down to a depth of 6,000 metres.