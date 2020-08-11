Ocean Installer boosts offshore wind unit

August 11, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Norwegian subsea contractor Ocean Installer has established a new business segment – developer of offshore wind.

Consequently, the company has appointed Olav Hetland to the role of director Offshore Wind Farms to lead this strategy.

This follows the appointment of Even Larsen as the director of Offshore Wind in June this year, when the Stavanger-based firm set up the new business unit.

“I am very excited about this new chapter for our company, which makes Ocean Installer even more relevant in the ongoing global transition from the oil and gas to renewable business,” says Odd Strømsnes, CEO of Ocean Installer.

“Our proven track record from complex subsea oil and gas projects will be key for success in the process of installing and developing offshore wind farms going forward.

“Olav’s capabilities and track record are of great relevance to our new initiative, where we together with our clients will play an important role in the energy transformation to a greener and more sustainable energy mix”.

Hetland has more than 30 years’ experience within the energy industry, of which more than 17 years within renewable energy.

He is currently senior vice president, Wind and Solar Northwest Europe in Statkraft.

Hetland was previously responsible for building up Statkraft’s offshore wind activity from 2010 until 2018.

He has also worked a number of years in Statoil (now Equinor).

Hetland will take up his new position later this autumn.

“Ocean Installer is already a well reputed company within complex subsea projects in oil and gas, and I am very excited to join this team to bring the company forward as part of the transition process into the offshore wind segment in general – and development of global offshore wind farms specifically,” Hetland stated.