Ocean Winds sets the date for geophysical survey at its ScotWind site

August 19, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Geophysical site investigations over Ocean Winds’ proposed Caledonia offshore wind farm site are scheduled to begin next month.

UK marine survey specialist Gardline Limited has been contracted to carry out the geophysical survey with its research vessel Ocean Endeavour, deploying fixed and towed sensors.

The operations will be conducted on a 24-hour basis, beginning on 1 September and ending on 1 November 2022.

The Caledonia offshore wind farm site was awarded to Ocean Winds, a 50-50 joint venture between EDP Renewables and ENGIE, in January this year through the ScotWind leasing round.

The site is in the outer region of the Moray Firth, covering an area of approximately 429 square kilometres.

Last month, Ocean Winds revealed its plans to build out the Caledonia offshore wind farm to an installed generation capacity of 2 GW, with the supply chain commitments made to be reflective of the planned target capacity.

The developer said it will publish its Offshore Scoping Report in the third quarter of this year and formally launch consultation on the project. Ocean Winds is targeting a consent submission in 2024.

