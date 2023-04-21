Surveys start for OW Ocean Winds’ Polish offshore wind project

April 21, 2023, by Adnan Memija

OW Ocean Winds Polska has announced that the company started geophysical and geotechnical surveys for its BC-Wind offshore wind farm in Poland.

OW Ocean Winds Polska

The surveys are being carried out by the British company Gardline Limited and they are planned to be completed in the third quarter of this year.

OW Ocean Winds Polska, part of the joint venture of EDP Renewables and Engie, said that the goal is to develop a detailed plan for the wind turbine foundations and an offshore substation as well as the design of the interconnection and export cables infrastructure.

At the end of last year, the project’s developer appointed UK-based engineering consultancy, Wood Thilsted, as the wind turbine foundation and offshore substation foundation concept designer.

BC-Wind is to be built about 23 kilometres north of the municipalities of Choczewo and Krokowa in the Pomeranian Voivodeship. The wind farm is scheduled to start commercial operations in 2027.

In October 2022, OW Ocean Winds received a positive environmental decision for the 400 MW project.

A year earlier, the project secured a contract for connection to the national electricity system as well as obtained the right to a Contract for Difference. In May 2022, the developer signed a preliminary lease agreement for the port of Władysławowo as the service base for the BC-Wind project.